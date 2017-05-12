NHL Playoffs 2017: Full Conference Finals Schedules and Latest Stanley Cup Odds

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

And then there were four.

With the Pittsburgh Penguins eliminating the Washington Capitals in Game 7 on Wednesday night, the four teams still in the hunt for the Stanley Cup have been determined.

In the Eastern Conference, the victorious Penguins will face the Ottawa Senators, with that series set to begin on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, in the West, the red-hot Nashville Predators will take on the Anaheim Ducks, with the first matchup taking place on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

Let's take a look at the seven-game schedules for both conferences and break down the matchups between the Penguins and the Senators and the Predators and the Ducks.

Here's the full Western Conference final schedule:

Western Conference Final Schedule Date TIME (ET) Matchup TV Friday, May 12 9 p.m. Nashville at Anaheim CBC Sunday, May 14 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Anaheim Sportsnet Tuesday, May 16 8 p.m. Anaheim at Nashville SN, CBC Thursday, May18 8 p.m. Anaheim at Nashville CBC Saturday, May 20 7:15 p.m. Nashville at Anaheim CBC Monday, May 22 8 p.m. Anaheim at Nashville CBC Wednesday, May 24 9 p.m. Nashville at Anaheim CBC NHL.com

And here are the dates for the Eastern Conference final:

Eastern Conference Final Schedule Date TIME (ET) Matchup TV Saturday, May 13 7 p.m. Ottawa at Pittsburgh NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS Monday, May 15 8 p.m. Ottawa at Pittsburgh NBCSN, CBC, TVAS Wednesday, May 17 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Ottawa NBCSN, CBC, TVAS Friday, May 19 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Ottawa NBCSN, CBC, TVAS Sunday, May 21 3 p.m. Ottawa at Pittsburgh NBC, CBC, TVAS Tuesday, May 23 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Ottawa NBCSN, CBC, TVAS Thursday, May 25 8 p.m. Ottawa at Pittsburgh NBCSN, CBC, TVAS NHL.com

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators

The Penguins are the clear favorites left in the final four, opening with +175 odds (stake $175 to win $100) heading into their matchup with the Senators, per OddsShark:

However, Pittsburgh's chances look less solid than they did a few weeks ago, in part because they needed seven games to close out the Capitals.

Some may argue that had Sidney Crosby been healthy throughout the postseason, Pittsburgh could have seen that series out in four games.

And how is Crosby heading into the conference championship?

The Captain may have led his team one step closer to another Stanley Cup, but at what cost? After suffering yet another concussion earlier in the postseason, Crosby suffered a high-profile collision with the boards in Game 6, yet he did not go back into the concussion protocol.

Hopefully for Pittsburgh, Crosby's efforts won't be for naught. Ottawa's Erik Karlsson certainly might have something to say about that.

These Senators, who breezed past the Boston Bruins, are a well-built and well-coached team. Karlsson has 13 points in 12 playoff games.

Nashville Predators vs. Anaheim Ducks

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Everyone loves a young, hot and well-built team, and that's exactly what Nashville brings to the table in this matchup.

The Predators have made easy work of each opponent they've faced in the postseason. After setting the tone early in the playoffs by sweeping the Chicago Blackhawks, the Preds proved they're nobody's underdog, taking their series against the St. Louis Blues in six games.

Nashville lives on to fight in another installment of its growing rivalry with Anaheim. This year's Western Conference Final is a rematch from the first round of the 2016 postseason, in which the Predators and Ducks went to seven games.

These teams are evenly matched. The Predators blew out Anaheim 5-0 in Music City back in November, while the Ducks prevailed 6-1 in California in October.

Both teams have postseason sweeps under their belts; the Ducks won their first-round meeting with the Calgary Flames in four games as well.

What this series may well come down to is home-ice advantage.

The Predators are 5-0 at Bridgestone Arena in the postseason, and Nashville will host Games 3, 4 and 6 (if necessary).