Ranking the Most Disappointing Players in 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs

0 of 10

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Stanley Cup playoffs usually bring out the best in the NHL's stars. But for some, such as Anaheim Ducks right wing Corey Perry and Calgary Flames goaltender Brian Elliott, the 2017 postseason isn't one they'll remember fondly for their individual play.

Perry didn't contribute much to the Ducks' march to the second round. Elliott's inability to match his 2016 playoff heroics with the St. Louis Blues contributed to the Flames first-round elimination by the Ducks.

Perry and Elliott aren't the only notable stars to struggle in this postseason. Here's a ranking of the most disappointing players thus far in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs. Some belong to clubs still active in the postseason, while others played for teams eliminated from the opening round.