Serena Williams Says She Revealed Pregnancy on Snapchat by Accident

Serena Williams has confirmed that her social media revelation she was pregnant was done by accident.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted an image on Snapchat of herself in the mirror with an accompanying caption "20 weeks." Per BBC Sport, Williams has since admitted she didn't intend to make the news public.

"I was just saving them [for myself]," the world No. 2 said. "I've been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped."

Williams also spoke to Gayle King (h/t TMZ) about her online mishap. "On social media, you press the wrong button and 30 minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, 'That’s weird'," she said.

As reported by BBC Sport, Williams found out she was pregnant just a couple of days before the Australian Open started. Nevertheless, she still went on to win the tournament, overcoming her sister Venus in the final.

With the 35-year-old set to give birth later this year, there has been some speculation about whether she will return. But she's outlined her intention to come back and cited her sibling as inspiration.

"I definitely plan on coming back," she said. "I'm not done yet. If she's still playing, I know I can play. This [motherhood] is just a new part of my life. My baby's going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me."

Williams clinched her 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier in the year, putting her ahead of Steffi Graf, who won 22 in her prestigious career.

