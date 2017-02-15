2017 NBA Mock Draft: Pre-All Star Game Edition

1 of 31

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Movement in the NBA standings has led to changes on the pre-All Star game mock draft board.

The Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves have dropped into the top five, with the Philadelphia 76ers now at No. 6. And for the first time in 2017, the New York Knicks are projected to pick top 10.

While Markelle Fultz misses games to nurse a knee injury, UCLA's Lonzo Ball and Kansas' Josh Jackson continue strengthening their stock by playing some of their best ball of the year.

Two breakout juniors have quietly crept up the board to No. 15 and No. 19. And with a few teams making trades to acquire multiple picks, more international players could jump into the first round as draft-and-stash plays.

Draft order based on NBA standings heading into Tuesday night's games. Draft-pick trades were accounted for.