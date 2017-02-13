NHL Teams Most in Need of Roster Tweaks

1 of 8

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

With the NHL's March 1 trade deadline just over two weeks away, several playoff contenders still have some roster issues to address. That includes clubs sitting high in the standings, such as the Montreal Canadiens and Chicago Blackhawks. Some, such as the Edmonton Oilers, could use a boost to climb higher among the contenders.

Rather than a shakeup, these clubs could see improvement by tweaking their rosters. Some need an upgrade at a certain position, while others must bolster a specific area such as scoring or defense.

Here's a look at the NHL clubs most in need of roster tweaks. We'll examine where they are in the standings, the main weaknesses to address and potential solutions.