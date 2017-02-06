Calling Fact or Fiction on the Hottest NHL Speculation as Trade Deadline Nears

1 of 9

Billy Hurst/Associated Press

The NHL's March 1 trade deadline is over three weeks away, prompting growing speculation over potential deals. St. Louis Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and Colorado Avalanche center Matt Duchene are two of the notable players featuring prominently in the rumor mill.

With so much reported trade chatter, it can be difficult separating fact from fiction. Factors such as salary-cap space, a player's salary, no-trade clauses and roster needs must be considered when evaluating these rumors.

Here's a look at the hottest NHL trade speculation, determining those based in fact or fiction.