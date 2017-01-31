Raiders Relocation: San Diego Officials Reach Out to NFL Regarding Possible Move

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Oakland Raiders could have a surprising new home in San Diego if their move to Las Vegas falls through.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer spoke to an NFL official about a potential move, and "another person representing the city exchanged calls with a Raiders official, though it is not clear whether the sides spoke."

The city has attempted to add an MLS team as a response to the Los Angeles Chargers leaving town, and it could be the site of a mixed-use facility that includes a 16-acre plot of land set aside for an NFL team, per Acee.

The Raiders planned to file relocation papers to Las Vegas as of Jan. 14, per Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, though any proposed move would not happen for at least two years.

The plan hit a serious roadblock Monday, however, when Las Vegas Sands Corp. CEO Sheldon Adelson announced his decision to withdraw funding for a proposed $1.9 billion stadium, per Richard N. Velotta of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The billionaire had pledged about $650 million toward the project.

On Monday, the Raiders said they were "honoring Mark Davis' commitment" to move to Nevada, per Vic Tafur of the San Francisco Chronicle, but the plan will require a lot of work.

With multiple city officials from San Diego interested in an NFL team, the franchise has options.

The biggest question is whether Davis will be more reasonable when it comes to negotiating for public financing than Alex and Dean Spanos of the Chargers were.