Elena Delle Donne to Mystics: Latest Trade Details, Comments and Reaction

The Chicago Sky traded Elena Delle Donne to the Washington Mystics in a blockbuster deal Monday, per Howard Megdal of the New York Times.

Delle Donne, the 2015 WNBA MVP, is one of the league's biggest and most recognizable stars.

Chicago received center Stefanie Dolson, Kahleah Copper and the second overall pick in this year's draft in return.

Dolson, who played collegiately at powerhouse Connecticut, was a 2015 All-Star. Copper was the seventh overall pick in last year's draft and averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game as a rookie.

Delle Donne was the face of the Sky franchise after the team drafted her second overall behind Brittney Griner in 2013. Delle Donne was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason, which means Chicago would have had the right to match any offer she received.

Megdal noted Delle Donne previously said she would be willing to sit out the 2017 campaign if Chicago didn't trade her, and the Mystics made sense as a landing spot, considering they play near her hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

In four WNBA seasons, Delle Donne has averaged 20.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game behind 38.1 percent shooting from three-point range. She was particularly impressive during her MVP campaign and led the Sky to the WNBA Finals in 2014, when they lost to the Phoenix Mercury:

Elena Delle Donne's Career Per-Game Stats Season Games Points Rebounds Blocks FG% 3PT% 2013 30 18.1 5.6 1.8 42.6 43.8 2014 16 17.9 4.0 1.5 42.9 36.4 2015 31 23.4 8.4 2.0 46.0 31.3 2016 28 21.5 7.0 1.5 48.5 42.6 Source: WNBA.com

Delle Donne will now play alongside promising 23-year-old Belgian center Emma Meesseman—who averaged 15.2 points per game in 2016—and look to turn around a team that finished a disappointing 13-21 in 2016.