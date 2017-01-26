Australian Open 2017 Women's Final: TV Schedule, Start Time and Live Stream

Dita Alangkara/Associated Press

Venus and Serena Williams will meet each other in a Grand Slam final for the ninth time on Saturday when they face off at the 2017 Australian Open.

The sisters are pursuing their eighth and 23rd Grand Slam singles titles, respectively, and at 36 and 35 years old, they have rolled back the years in Melbourne, Australia.

Serena eased past Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2, 6-1 in her semi-final on Thursday, while Venus came from behind to beat compatriot CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-3.

Here's the schedule for the match, and read on for a more in-depth look as the two face off once again:

Date: Saturday, January 28

Time: 8:30 a.m. GMT/3:30 a.m. ET

TV: Eurosport 1 (UK), ESPN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eurosport Player (UK), Sky Go (UK) and WatchESPN (U.S.)

The Williams sisters have played each other 27 times in total, with Serena leading their head-to-head record 16-11.

Eight of those have been in Grand Slam finals, with the last coming at Wimbledon in 2009. The New York Times' Ben Rothenberg broke down their record in those matches:

Serena has typically dominated those occasions, and she was in top form as she swept aside Lucic-Baroni on Thursday, dropping just three games as she won at a canter in under an hour.

Indeed, she's not lost a set in the entire tournamen—or even been taken to a tiebreaker—so she'll carry plenty of momentum into the showpiece at the Rod Laver Arena.

Serena revealed her delight at the prospect of facing Venus in the final, per BBC Sport's Jonathan Jurejko:

I am really proud of Venus, she is a total inspiration and a big sister. I am really happy for her and to be in the final together is a dream for us really. She is my toughest opponent, no one has ever beaten me as much as Venus. I feel no matter what that we have both won after all we have been through. I know a Williams is going to win this tournament.

Meanwhile, Venus is enjoying her best run at a major for quite some time—it's her first final since losing to her sister in 2009 and only the third time she's made it as far as the semis in the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old could not contain her joy at reaching the final, per the Open's official Twitter feed:

Analyst Andrew Jerell Jones noted one of the positives of her play as she fought past Vandeweghe and something for her to work on:

Indeed, if she hands Serena the initiative and allows her to dictate the flow of their rallies, the younger Williams' powerful groundstrokes and aggressive shot-making will punish her.

Most importantly, the No. 13 seed needs to be clinical in taking any break-point opportunities that come her way and show the ruthlessness to see out the match if she manages to take the first set—perhaps more than any other player, Serena is adept at capitalising on wasteful play and coming from behind.

It's set to be a nostalgic evening of tennis in Melbourne when the two face each other once again.

The world No. 2 has the ability to outclass anyone on her day, but if Venus can reproduce the play that has taken her to the final, it could be a thrilling match.