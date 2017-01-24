Australian Open 2017 Results: Tuesday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Roger Federer continued his pursuit of an 18th career Grand Slam title Tuesday at the 2017 Australian Open—and his first since 2012—as he breezed past Germany's Mischa Zverev and into the semifinals.

Fed will meet Swiss countryman Stan Wawrinka for a chance to reach the final, as the No. 4 seed took down 12th-seeded Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in straight sets.

In the women's draw, the Americans continued to dominate, as No. 13 Venus Williams took down No. 24 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her first Aussie Open semifinal since 2003.

Also, upstart Coco Vandeweghe made the first Grand Slam semifinal of her career, as she pulled off another upset by taking down seventh-seeded Garbine Muguruza.

Here is a look at all of Tuesday's singles scores, as well as a closer look at how the matches played out Down Under:

Australian Open 2017: Tuesday's Quarterfinal Results Men's Singles Result (4) Stan Wawrinka def. (12) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-3 (17) Roger Federer def. Mischa Zverev 6-1, 7-5, 6-2 Women's Singles Result Coco Vandeweghe def. (7) Garbine Muguruza 6-4, 6-0 (13) Venus Williams def. (24) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 7-6 (3) AusOpen.com

In a tournament that saw both top-seeded Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic go down prior to reaching the quarterfinals, Federer restored some semblance of order by turning in a vintage performance against the man who ousted the world's top player in the fourth round.

Seeded just 17th due to missing the bulk of 2016, Federer displayed vintage form Tuesday and dictated the pace of the match, as evidenced by these stats, courtesy of the New York Times' Christopher Clarey:

While Federer hasn't won an Australian Open title since 2010, he almost always finds himself in the mix, as pointed out by ESPN's Chris McKendry:

Despite that, even Federer was shocked he has enjoyed such a strong tournament after a lengthy layoff, per the Australian Open's official Twitter account:

Federer passed a five-set test against fifth-seeded Kei Nishikori in the fourth round, and after beating Zverev, the path is clear for another Grand Slam title.

The other half of the draw still boasts No. 3 Milos Raonic and Rafael Nadal, but Federer must first worry about getting past Wawrinka in the semis.

Although he doesn't receive the same publicity as Federer, Djokovic, Murray and Nadal, it can be argued that Wawrinka has earned the right be considered part of a Big Five in men's tennis.

He has won three Grand Slam titles since 2014, and this marks the third consecutive year he has reached the semis at the Australian Open.

Wawrinka and Federer know each other well, having won doubles gold together at the 2008 Summer Olympics, in addition to having played each other 21 times.

Federer holds a decisive 18-3 edge, and Wawrinka has little doubt the crowd will largely be behind Fed in the semis:

Although Federer will have plenty of advantages in terms of overall experience and fan support, there is no question that recent history of success in Grand Slam tournaments is on Wawrinka's side.

While big names advanced in the men's draw Tuesday, a Cinderella story continued on the women's side, with Vandeweghe powering her way into the semifinals.

There was some skepticism with regard to whether her upset of top-seeded Angelique Kerber was a fluke, but the 25-year-old American silenced critics with a straight-sets destruction of Muguruza.

The defeated Spaniard is a former French Open champion, but she had no answers for Vandeweghe and expressed some level of surprise with how well the unseeded underdog played:

Now that she is in the semifinals, Vandeweghe is past the point of sneaking up on her opponents.

The fact that she is among the final four players is impressive in its own right, but getting there by beating multiple top players proves she is for real.

Vandeweghe's run as an unseeded player is something that hasn't been done by an American woman at a Grand Slam in a decade, according to SportsCenter:

In order to continue her run, Vandeweghe will be forced to get past a fellow American in the form of Williams, who still has yet to drop a set in Melbourne after dispatching Pavlyuchenkova.

The 36-year-old veteran has experienced a career renaissance since the start of 2015, and she accomplished something Tuesday that hadn't been done in more than two decades, per the WTA:

Venus has now reached at least the fourth round in six of her past seven Grand Slams after failing to get that far even once from 2012 through 2014.

The former world No. 1 and seven-time Grand Slam champion is inching closer to the top 10, and she has a golden opportunity to win the first Aussie Open title of her illustrious career.

Regardless of what happens in the semifinal between Venus and Vandeweghe, at least one American woman is guaranteed to reach the final. An all-American final is entirely possible as well if Serena Williams takes care of business, as expected, in the other half.

Whether the surprising Vandeweghe or the ageless Venus makes it to within one win of an Australian Open title, it figures to be one of the best stories women's tennis has to offer in recent memory.