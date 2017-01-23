Arsene Wenger Charged with Misconduct for Anthony Taylor Push vs. Burnley

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

The Football Association charged Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with misconduct on Monday for allegedly pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor after being sent off late in Sunday's 2-1 win over Premier League opponents Burnley.

The Gunners boss has until 6 p.m. GMT on Thursday, Jan. 26, to respond to the charge. The FA released a statement on its official website detailing what allegedly happened:

"It is alleged that in or around the 92nd minute, he used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official. It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behaviour in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct."

Wenger protested after Burnley's Ashley Barnes was awarded an equalising penalty in the 93rd minute of Sunday's clash, only for Alexis Sanchez to snatch three points for Arsenal with another spot-kick in the 98th minute.

Despite his lashing out at the fourth official, Wenger was quick to apologise for his actions in the wake of Sunday's win, per Mark Irwin and George Boulton of The Sun.

"I regret everything and I apologise for that," Wenger said. I was sent to the stands but I thought I could watch it from the corridor. I was sent-off for something that you hear every day in football.

"It was nothing bad and nine times out of ten you are not sent to the stands for that. I was actually more calm than I usually am throughout the game until the last few minutes.

"I should have just shut up, gone inside and gone home."

As a result, the Frenchman was watching from a television in an office of the Emirates Stadium when Sanchez stepped up to coolly slot home the Gunners' 98th-minute penalty winner and steal three points.

Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness gave his take on the altercation and noted the matter could have been even worse for Wenger had security staff not blocked him off from Taylor:

According to James Olley of the London Evening Standard, Wenger referred to referee John Moss as "a cheat" and might serve a touchline ban depending on the official's report.

Olley also referred to an incident involving then-Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew, who was hit with a two-match ban and a £20,000 fine in 2012 when he pushed assistant referee Peter Kirkup in a similar manner.

Meanwhile, Tony Evans of the London Evening Standard wrote Wenger "must [a] receive 10-game ban" if the Football Association is to send the message they're serious about safeguarding officials from players and managers.

"The double shove by Arsene Wenger on Anthony Taylor should have serious ramifications, though," Evans wrote. "The Arsenal manager needs to be called to account for his jostling of the fourth official during his team’s 2-1 victory over Burnley.

"Sure, Wenger was frustrated by the addition of seven minutes of stoppage time with his side leading by a goal. Burnley’s late penalty then seemed to deprive Arsenal of desperately needed points.

"Yet there is no excuse for the Frenchman’s conduct in the tunnel after he was sent to the stands. With the FA about to relaunch the Respect campaign the ruling body needs to clamp down."

It's true that players will only learn how to behave in relation to officials if their managers and veterans act appropriately, and BBC Sport's Simon Stone hinted the Arsenal chief may have the book thrown at him:

The furore became that much more regrettable when his team rallied deep into injury time to stop Burley's party and take three points just when it looked like manager Sean Dyche's side would share the spoils.

Wenger has until Thursday to respond to his charge, just two days before his side travel to Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Furthermore, a clash against Premier League leaders Chelsea looms less than two weeks away on Feb. 4.