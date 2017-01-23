NHL Power Rankings: B/R Experts' Week 16 Poll

5 of 15

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

15. St. Louis Blues (last week: 15)

There isn’t anything wrong with the St. Louis Blues that a goaltender couldn’t fix, and on Saturday the club turned to farmhand Pheonix Copley to try and stop the bleeding in net. Five goals and one loss later, and he doesn’t look like any more of a solution than sub-0.900 save percentage goalies Jake Allen and Carter Hutton do. On a positive note for Copley: five goals was the fewest surrendered in a game by the Blues this week, the team having previously allowed six against Ottawa and seven versus Washington.

14. Boston Bruins (last week: 10)

The Bruins are absolutely maddening right now. Boston has now fired 30-plus shots in 10 straight games, while only surrendering more than 30 goals once in its last dozen contests. An awful power play has hurt, but the real problem is that the team has the second-worst shooting percentage in hockey and just a single win all season recorded with anyone other than Tuukka Rask in net. Rask left Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh early and the team has to hope he’ll be able to play again soon. Zane McIntyre didn’t inspire confidence even before allowing three goals on 14 shots.

13. Ottawa Senators (last week: 17)

A five-day break at the start of January has coincided with a change in fortunes for the Senators. Ottawa fell in a thrilling 7-6 overtime decision to the Blue Jackets on Sunday but still finished the week 3-0-1 and is now 5-2-1 since coming off hiatus. Mike Hoffman scored twice in the loss to Columbus, continuing his recent tear; he now has seven goals in his last seven games.

12. Nashville Predators (last week: 20)

The Predators have been an enigmatic club this season, one with exalted expectations and erratic performance. They do seem to have turned a corner, though. Sunday’s win over Central division-leading Minnesota was Nashville’s sixth win in seven games, a spell which has seen the team climb from outside the postseason to a perch just above the wild card race. Injuries have been part of the problem, and it’s hard to overstate how critical healthy defenceman Ryan Ellis has been in keeping the club afloat. He picked up primary assists on two goals Sunday, including the winner, and has five points in his last three games.

11. Toronto Maple Leafs (last week: 12)

A 1-1-1 stretch isn’t exactly what the doctor ordered for a team on the playoff bubble in the East, but given that the Leafs had won three of four leading up to it and still have games in hand we can cut them a little slack. This is particularly true since the team didn’t have lynchpin defender Morgan Rielly for the two losses, which is probably part of the reason Martin Marincin logged more than 21 minutes on Saturday in his first game in more than a month. Winger James van Riemsdyk has been doing his part, at least, with a total of 14 points over a scoring streak that now runs 14 games.