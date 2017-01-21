Ranking the Most Overrated Potential Trade Targets in the NHL

1 of 9

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The NHL's March 1 trade deadline is less than six weeks away. Several players, such as Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog and Arizona Coyotes center Martin Hanzal, could be available in the trade market. Interested teams, however, must take care not to overrate these players.

Some, such as Landeskog and Edmonton Oilers right wing Jordan Eberle, are under contract beyond this season. Others, such as Hanzal and Detroit Red Wings left wing Thomas Vanek, are unrestricted free agents next summer.

The following slideshow ranks the most overrated potential trade targets in the NHL. We'll examine their careers to date, their strengths and weaknesses and why they're overrated in this year's trade market.