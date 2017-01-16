Australian Open 2017: Bold Predictions for the Year's 1st Grand Slam

There are always big upsets at Grand Slam venues, and the 2017 Australian Open sets up for several bold possibilities.
Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are the favorite legendary players looking to add to their legacies, while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal need aligned constellations to make surprising runs to the championship. We will discuss three of these players in this column.
Will No. 1 players Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber prove that they are truly the best, or will strong stars like Stan Wawrinka, Agnieszka Radwanska and Karolina Pliskova be party crashers for the greatest title in the southern hemisphere.
Our "Bold Predictions" preview looks at the opening three rounds and projects some of the upset possibilities. Nobody wins the title the first week, but many will lose it. After all, who would have thought Simona Halep would win only four games in a disastrous loss before the lights were warming up the first round?
Buckle up for tennis in Melbourne. There will be summer thrills on the blazing blue courts and history in the making.