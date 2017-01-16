Australian Open 2017: Bold Predictions for the Year's 1st Grand Slam

Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal, who ya got?

It used to be the prime question years ago, but these days the two legends are just trying to find their way back into the second week of a major. They hope to be physically fit, mentally tough and able to reach back into the years when they were kings.

"I feel myself ready for the competition, yes," Nadal said, via Press Association Sport (h/t the Daily Mail). "Then if that happens during the next couple of days and I am able to compete well from the beginning, you never know what can happen."

Federer was a bit more cautious coming into his first tournament since Wimbledon, per AFP (h/t Firstpost): "As long as I'm healthy and I feel like I can go four, five sets, I can go many matches in a row, then I think it's going to be fun."

Nadal was a first-round casualty at Melbourne a year ago, and his left-wrist injury forced him to withdraw after a second-round win at the French Open. He missed Wimbledon and was knocked out in his draining summer comeback by Lucas Pouille in the fourth round at the U.S. Open.

Can the Spanish superstar get through the first week against veterans Florian Mayer, Mikhail Youzhny or Marcos Baghdatis and a possible baton-passing match against rising star Alexander Zverev?

Will Federer find it just as difficult to battle through lefty junkballer Jurgen Melzer, play another match against a couple of scrappy American possibilities and then a possible third-round test against No. 10 Tomas Berdych?

It's likely that one of the two legends will get dumped in the first week, but at this point it's more of a wait-and-see for who will have more rust and heavier legs.

Prediction? Nadal might have the tougher route to get out of the third week, but his path opens a little more by the fourth round. Take the Spaniard to go further in the tournament than Federer, and even a shot at the semifinals if things go well.