Ranking the Biggest Surprises from the 2017 NHL All-Star Game Rosters

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images Seth Jones deserved to make the All-Star Game but so did others from his red-hot Columbus team.

The NHL last year finally found an entertaining format for its long-maligned All-Star Game, a three-on-three, round-robin tourney that was both entertaining and somewhat dramatic—and it didn't hurt that the game featured a 6'8" version of "Rudy" in the name of eventual most valuable player John Scott.

The league wisely chose to keep the format the same for this year's gala event, to be held Jan. 29 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Under the rules, each of the four divisions competes in three 20-minute games, with the winners of the first two games facing each other in the final.

Unlike last year, where fans could vote anybody in as a team captain, there will not be another repeat of the John Scott Story. It was a great story, but it would open itself up to becoming a farce before long.

The four captains for this year's game, as voted by the fans, are: Carey Price (Atlantic), Sidney Crosby (Metropolitan), P.K. Subban (Central) and Connor McDavid (Pacific). The remaining 40 players from each division were selected by NHL hockey operations people, with six forwards, three defensemen and two goalies per side—with the proviso that every team in the league have at least one representative.

This particular selection format means there are always going to be some worthy players that are passed over, with their fans shaking their fists at the injustice of it all. This slideshow will list some of the biggest "snubs" but also pay homage to what a pleasant surprise it was for some that deservedly made it.

