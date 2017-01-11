NHL Teams with Toughest Schedules Heading into All-Star Break

The NHL schedule has reached the halfway point for most teams, but the truth is not all schedules are created equal. Some clubs have ripped through the toughest part of their season, while others have long stretches of danger ahead.

It is difficult to be exact in terms of identifying which teams have the toughest schedules over the rest of the season, but a shorter period of time offers us insight. Most teams play seven or eight games between now and the All-Star break, giving us a good look at the next several weeks. It is important because so few teams have lost track with the pack, so these games over the remainder of January are going to be extremely important for playoff contenders.

Here are the teams that face the toughest challenges in the time between January 12 and the All-Star game on January 29.