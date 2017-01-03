Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2017: Tuesday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

World No. 1 Andy Murray made a fine start to the 2017 Qatar ExxonMobil Open as he downed Frenchman Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 7-6(2) in the first round in Doha on Tuesday.

The Scotsman needed 81 minutes to make it through the clash against an inconsistent Chardy and will now take on Austrian Gerald Melzer in the second round.

Fifth seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga needed three sets to oust Andrey Kuznetsov, while Ivo Karlovic won two tiebreaks to beat Illya Marchenko in his first-round match on Tuesday.

Read on for a recap of the day's action and all the results.

Tuesday Results Result Score Gerald Melzer bt. Paul-Henri Mathieu 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-2 (7) Philipp Kohlschreiber bt. Malek Jaziri 6-2, 7-6(3) (5) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga bt. Andrey Kuznetsov 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 (6) Ivo Karlovic bt. Illya Marchenko 7-6(5), 7-6(0) Karen Khachanov bt. Mubarak Shannan Zayid 6-1, 6-3 (1) Andy Murray bt. Jeremy Chardy 6-0, 7-6(2) (3) Tomas Berdych vs. Alessandro Giannessi ATP World Tour

For the fully updated schedule visit the Pro Tennis Live app.

Tuesday Recap

KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

Chardy looked initially as though he could cause Murray some problems in Qatar. He won the opening point of the match with a beautifully delicate backhand volley and was then only denied two break points after a successful Murray challenge.

However, once the top seed had held serve for 1-0, the first-set momentum went all one way.

Chardy was having huge problems on his serve—especially with his ball toss—and he effectively gifted Murray a 2-0 lead.

The two-time Wimbledon champion then found his groove on serve and pounced on Chardy's obvious issues to race 5-0 ahead.

After 20 minutes Murray earned his first set point and took it, sealing the opener without conceding a game, per Metro's George Bellshaw:

World No. 1 Sir Andy Murray begins his campaign in Doha by bagelling Jeremy Chardy. The ideal start! — George Bellshaw (@BellshawGeorge) January 3, 2017

Some ill discipline at 40-15 ahead in the opening game of the second set saw Murray pegged back to deuce before he surprisingly dropped serve.

But more issues for Chardy and some excellent play from Murray saw the Briton back to 1-1.

The French world No. 69 looked much better, though, and he finally held serve for 2-2 before repeating the trick for 3-3 thanks to a quite brilliant pickup at the net.

Indeed, some excellent play on both sides of the net meant the second set went to a tiebreak, an unexpected turn of events given the dominance Murray had shown in the opener.

Chardy could not force an improbable decider, though, as Murray made him pay for his mistakes and claimed the breaker 7-2 to seal the match.

KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images

Tsonga looked to be cruising to victory in his first-round match in Qatar as he took the first set 6-1 against Kuznetsov.

However, a spirited effort from the Russian player in the second saw him pick up a crucial break in the 10th game of the match to force an unlikely decider.

Tsonga's quality told, though, in the end as he took back control in the final set and went through to the next round, where he will face Germany's Dustin Brown.