Hopman Cup 2017: Tuesday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

The United States made it back-to-back 3-0 wins at the 2017 Hopman Cup, as CoCo Vandeweghe and Jack Sock impressed again in Perth, Australia on Tuesday.

After dominating the Czech Republic in their first match of the tournament, the duo were on song again in their second outing against Spain. Vandeweghe was a comfortable winner over Lara Arruabarrena and Sock had to battle to a three-set win over Feliciano Lopez before the duo linked up to take the mixed doubles leg.

Later in the day, home side Australia take on Czech Republic, with both nations looking for their first win of the competition.

Here’s a look at the results from Day 3 of the tournament from Perth, the Day 4 schedule and a recap of the best of the action.

Hopman Cup 2017: Tuesday Results Spain 0-3 United States CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) d Lara Arruabarrena (ESP) 6-2, 6-4 Jack Sock (USA) d Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 3-6 6-2 6-3 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 Vandeweghe/Sock (USA) d Arruabarrena/Lopez (ESP) 4-3(3), 3-4(2), 4-3(2) Australia vs. Czech Republic Nick Kyrgios (AUS) vs. Adam Pavlasek (CZE) TBC Daria Gavrilova (AUS) vs. Lucie Hradecka (CZE) TBC Gavrilova/Kyrgios (AUS) vs. Hradecka/Pavlasek (CZE) TBC HopmanCup.com

Hopman Cup 2017: Wednesday Schedule France vs. Great Britain Switzerland v Germany Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) vs. Heather Watson (GBR) Roger Federer (SUI) vs. Alexander Zverev (GER) Richard Gasquet (FRA) vs. Dan Evans (GBR) Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs. Andrea Petkovic (GER) Mladenovic /Gasquet (FRA) vs. Watson/Evans (GBR) Bencic/Federer (SUI) vs. Petkovic/Zverev (GER) HopmanCup.com

Schedule courtesy of the competition website. Updated standings to follow.

Czech Republic 0-3 United States

Paul Kane/Getty Images

Vandeweghe was imperious in her first singles match of the Hopman Cup, comfortably beating Lucie Hradecka in straight sets. It was form she carried into this contest against Arruabarrena, who struggled to cope with the American from the off.

Indeed, the chasm in class was evident from the first game, as the world No. 29 was able to break her opponent’s serve before coasting to a 6-2 set win.

Arruabarrena improved in the second set and matched Vandeweghe in the early stages. However, as the intensity dropped from the Spaniard, her opponent capitalised to break serve and move 5-4 ahead before clinching the match in the next game.

While it was a routine win for Vandeweghe, Sock had to work hard for his victory. Lopez was in control in the opening set, dominating on serve to take it 6-3. However the determined USA man responded well and was comfortably the better player in the second set, winning 6-2.

TONY ASHBY/Getty Images Sock had to work hard to beat Lopez.

It was momentum he carried into the deciding set, which Sock wrapped up 6-3, handing his team an insurmountable 2-0 advantage.

As we can see here courtesy of the event’s official Twitter feed, with the tie wrapped up there was a light-hearted feel when all four players took to the court for the final leg of the match:

“You can tell your kids you aced me once!”



We have another victim of the #Fast4Tennis no-let rule… 🙈 #HopmanCup pic.twitter.com/WjTCC8pbHG — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) January 3, 2017

While the teams did have some fun in the mixed-doubles match, Vandeweghe was much more serious in her post-match reflections.

“Jack and I are both here to win and to do well in this tournament so finals is the first stepping stone and winning each match is a stepping stone to get to the final,” she said, per the event’s official website. Don’t expect any levels to drop when the American pair face Australia in their next outing.

