Qatar ExxonMobil Open 2017: Monday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

Novak Djokovic saw off Jan-Lennard Struff at the 2017 Qatar ExxonMobil Open on Monday. The Serb progressed to the second round, but only after surviving a tense first set against the big-serving Struff.

Djokovic's win came on the same day when tournament debutant David Goffin also made it through to the next round. The 26-year-old Belgian overcame the Dutchman Robin Haase in straight sets but also had to survive a tiebreak in the opener.

Here are Monday's scores:

For a look at Tuesday's full schedule, visit the ATP World Tour official site.

Recap

Djokovic had to stage a remarkable rally after struggling early on. The world No. 2 found himself four games down in the opening set, according to the ATP official site.

A four-game deficit soon became a 5-2 advantage in favour of Struff. The German's powerful service game was causing Djokovic all sorts of problems.

Yet Djokovic turned back the clock to his best form to reel off a hat-trick of wins. Once he had forced the tiebreaker, Djokovic never gave Struff a moment to breathe, allowing the German to win just a single point, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

2017 Qatar ExxonMobil Open Results: Monday's Round of 32 Scores Player Score Player (2) Novak Djokovic 7-6(1), 6-3 Jan-Lennard Struff (4) David Goffin 7-6(4), 6-2 Robin Haase (Q) Radek Stepanek 6-4, 5-3(RET) (8) Marcos Baghdatis Nicolas Almagro 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-3 Paolo Lorenzi Dustin Brown 6-1, 6-7(2), 6-4 Facundo Bagnis (WC) Arthur De Greef 6-7(8), 7-5, 6-4 Mohamed Safwat Fernando Verdasco 7-5, 6-0 (Q) Vasek Pospisil Jiri Vesely 6-2, 6-3 (WC) Anil Yuksel Horacio Zeballos 6-7(3), 6-4, 7-6(9) Florian Mayer ATPWorldTour.com

Things went a lot smoother in the second set, where Djokovic dropped only three games. He appeared to have worked out the Struff serve and had his opponent chasing more than one tricky drop shot.

Afterward, Djokovic described how testing the match had been, per the ATP report: "But I stayed composed because I knew, I believed that I could find the rhythm, start reading his serve better, and that's what happened. Certainly I can play better, but it's first match of the year. I know that I can't be at my top the very first match, but I believe that the process is right."

Djokovic is right to expect better from himself, even if top seed Andy Murray, in action on Tuesday, is unlikely to have been unnerved by what he saw from his great rival.

Djokovic is next in action against the unseeded Argentinian Horacio Zeballos. He survived a lengthy tussle against Florian Mayer, battling back from dropping the first set to eventually win a match featuring a pair of tiebreakers.

KARIM JAAFAR/Getty Images Djokovic was pushed all the way.

Zeballos won 82 points on return, despite surrendering 14 aces to his German opponent. He won't threaten Djokovic with the same serving power Struff delivered, but Zeballos is sure to manufacture some tricky shots to keep the Serb guessing.

Goffin delivered on his debut, but only after saving 10 break points against Haase. The Belgian was able to break serve four times, which proved to be the difference.

Tuesday's schedule is highlighted by Murray's opening match of the tournament. The world No. 1 will be in action against the Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in what's sure to be an intriguing encounter.

Meanwhile, third seed Tomas Berdych will take on the Italian Alessandro Giannessi. It will be a great opportunity for two of the main contenders to lay down a marker in Doha.

All scoring information per the ATP World Tour official site.