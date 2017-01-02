Hopman Cup 2017: Monday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Roger Federer made a winning return to competitive action in the 2017 Hopman Cup on Monday, as he beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4 at the Perth Arena in Perth, Australia, to help Switzerland to a 3-0 victory over Great Britain.

Having been absent for six months because of injury, the 17-time Grand Slam winner looked in good shape in the mixed team event, as he and Belinda Bencic combined to whitewash the GB team of Evans and Heather Watson.



In the day's other Hopman Cup clash, France beat Germany 2-1 after prevailing in the doubles contest, having been tied at 1-1 following the men's and women's singles.

Here are the full results from Monday's play:

Monday Recap

Federer wasted no time in showing fine form despite his prolonged absence, as he won the opening point of the match with an ace.

He took control of the contest against Evans, as he broke in the sixth game of the opening set to move 4-2 in front, and when the Briton dropped serve in the first game of the second, the match was effectively done.

Federer, 35, eventually needed just over an hour to claim his first victory of 2017, and he looked in excellent touch despite not having played since Wimbledon back in July, per the Hopman Cup:

2017 Hopman Cup: Monday Results France 2-1 Germany Kristina Mladenovic 2-6, 1-6 Andrea Petkovic Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-3 Alexander Zverev Mladenovic/Gasquet 4-2, 4-1 Petkovic/Zverev Switzerland 3-0 Great Britain Roger Federer 6-3, 6-4 Dan Evans Belinda Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 Heather Watson Bencic/Federer 4-0, 4-1 Watson/Evans HopmanCup.com

Bencic then moved Switzerland into an unassailable 2-0 lead when she beat Watson in the women's singles match.

Watson did well to rally back from a set and a break down to force a decider, but she eventually fell to a 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 defeat.

As a result, the final mixed doubles clash was of little significance, as there was no way back for Great Britain.

“Once you’re back in saving break point mode you feel like, oh, I’m used to this”



Federer didn't drop serve, thanks to tennis like this... pic.twitter.com/laGe6CNh5R — Hopman Cup (@hopmancup) January 2, 2017

Switzerland hammered home their advantage, though, as Federer and Bencic won 4-0, 4-1 in the Fast4 Tennis format to complete a convincing win.

The French team were forced to come back from 1-0 down to win their clash with Germany in the morning session in Perth.

Andrea Petkovic got a point on the board by beating Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets, but Richard Gasquet then levelled things up by downing Alexander Zverev.

And a 4-2, 4-1 victory for France in the doubles saw them start their campaign with a victory.