Predicting the Top 10 Men's Tennis Players at the End of 2017

« Prev
1 of 12
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
Predicting the Top 10 Men's Tennis Players at the End of 2017
Harry How/Getty Images
389
Reads
0
Comments

With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal returning to the 2017 ATP tour, Australia takes center stage in January. It will be a competitive and transitional period beginning with the Novak Djokovic-Andy Murray rivalry and sprinkling in veteran star contenders.

Above all, 2017 could very well see the breakthroughs from talented young stars who know that the aging Big Four legends are more vulnerable. The men's tour will be a very different landscape in another year.

The following is the first time we attempt a preseason forecast for which players will compose the top 10 after a full year from Melbourne to London. There will no doubt be unforeseen injuries, upsets and plot twists in big tournaments, but we will try to project the stories and results to rank the best players of 2017.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

Tennis Newsletter

Tennis

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.