Predicting the Top 10 Men's Tennis Players at the End of 2017

There are several top-10 talents who could remain or get there if they play up to their potential. But for one reason or another, we’re going to list the following as on the outside looking in:

Stan Wawrinka: The Swiss has one major title for each of the past three years and usually finds the No. 4 ranking to his liking. But he’s also erratic and aging, and with new rising stars the field will be deeper. It makes for more difficult draws for Wawrinka, who does not have Murray’s consistency. By autumn, and if he does not defend his U.S. Open title, he could miss the top-10 cut entirely.

Marin Cilic: I like Cilic’s talent and athleticism, but I also wonder if collapsing three times in important five-set matches since Wimbledon won’t take its toll the next times he’s in big matches. He should be better in more important tournaments, the proof being championships at the 2014 U.S. Open and 2016 Cincinnati Masters, but he has not been able to string together more performances like those.

Dominic Thiem: Another strong, rising player who is a force on clay and first-timer at the World Tour Finals. He faded from too many matches in the second half of 2016, and he will need to pace himself better and break through opportunistic matches against the biggest stars.

Gael Monfils: After a career year and improved patience, the Frenchman will find it hard to match or improve on this in 2017. His history has been mottled with injuries and uneven play.

Tomas Berdych: Long a top-10 fixture, Berdych had his moments in 2016 but like David Ferrer is a better bet to fade rather than rise. A lot of wear and tear and still difficulties in big matches.

David Goffin, Lucas Pouille, Grigor Dimitrov: All contenders for the top 10 for sure. Goffin just doesn’t have the big weapons, Pouille might be another couple of years away and Dimitrov’s flash needs to come together week by week with improved commitment.