WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 13

The Miz kicked off Monday's show with an edition of Miz TV featuring the special counsel for WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman.

Miz ran down the stipulations of the Money in the Bank ladder match and their potential impact on Reigns while Heyman focused on Friday's episode of SmackDown and The Tribal Chief's defense.

Cue Riddle, who interrupted the proceedings and vowed to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, only to be hit with one major stipulation: a loss Friday night and he will never be able to challenge for the title again. This brought out The Usos, followed by the Street Profits for the night's first match.

Montez Ford battled Jimmy Uso in the night's opener, seeking to build on the momentum the Profits earned a week ago in a victory over The Usos in a non-title match.

Ford fought valiantly, overcoming the oppressive offense of his opponent to roll late. Unfortunately, Uso utilized Ford's momentum against him, getting his knees up during a frog splash attempt and rolling him up for the win.

The match was really strong, with Ford standing out as a guy ready to make the jump to the next level of competition. He's putting on the muscle, his in-ring game is as good as it has ever been and management is providing him opportunities to showcase himself.

He did not win here, but he probably should not have. The Usos need some momentum after dropping recent matches and a singles win, on a fluke lift of the knees, hardly hurts the Street Profits. Would it have been nice for WWE to exist the urge to fall into the 50-50 booking that dominates its creative? Sure, but there was no harm nor foul with the outcome of this one.

The revelation in the opening promo, that Riddle cannot challenge for Reigns' title again if he loses Friday night, is a great addition to the match that heightens the stakes and will draw viewers to the broadcast.

