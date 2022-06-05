WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: WWE

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

The HIAC stipulation was set to be used just once on Sunday's show, but it was given to what could arguably considered the biggest feud: Cody Rhodes vs.Seth Rollins.

Only two titles were up for grabs on Sunday. Theory put the United States Championship on the line against Mustafa Ali, while Bianca Belair defended the Raw women's title against Asuka and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat.

The feud between Ezekiel and Kevin Owens came to a head in their encounter, as did the program with Happy Corbin and his former best friend, Riddick Moss.

We also saw The Judgment Day take on Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan, and Bobby Lashley had an uphill battle against Omos and MVP in a handicap match.

Let's take a look at what went down during Sunday's big show.