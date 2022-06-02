1 Trade for Every Team Not in the 2022 NBA Finals

0 of 13

Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Congratulations to the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors for making the 2022 NBA Finals. You deserve all the applause and attention. Just not here.

Twenty-eight of the Association's 30 teams have already been thrust into offseason mode. This space is for the league's majority—and for trade ideas engineered from the comfort of my stair-stepper desk.

Every squad will be included in at least one hypothetical deal. A couple will wind up in more; overlap is unavoidable in this exercise.

The team theoretically making the initial phone call will be placed at the top of each outline. This doesn't mean the trade skews in their favor. It's just a way of adding organization to an avalanche of hypotheticals.

Assume every deal is completed in the new league year unless otherwise noted. This allows us to ship out first-rounders as actual salaries or get around the Stepien Rule for franchises who shipped out 2021 picks. Terms get agreed upon beforehand, teams will make selections on behalf of other squads, and the transaction can go through later.

Sign-and-trade scenarios are fair game. I don't condone tampering. Nor am I saying it happens. Except, I kind of am. Because it does. Let's all be unassuming, rule-abiding hoops heads and just count on teams not negotiating with other players and influencing 2022 draft picks that aren't theirs prior to 2022 free agency.

Plus, we're here to have fun—good, clean, CBA-legal-yet-still-out-there fun. That is why this miscellany of trade ideas has been peppered with a handful of three- and four-team spectacles.