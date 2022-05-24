Every NBA Team's Best Offseason Trade Chip

0 of 30

Twenty-six of the 30 NBA teams are already in offseason mode. Let's go ahead and join them.

This summer figures to be especially hectic on the trade market. Free agency is light on both impact talent and cap space, which should compel teams to exhaustively explore alternative means of talent acquisition. It is with this in mind that we humbly present every franchise's best trade chip ahead of the offseason.

Selections for each squad will take into account overarching directions. The Orlando Magic, for example, should not be actively shopping the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, so that's off the table. It's the same story for players. Cade Cunningham has the most trade value on the Detroit Pistons. He's also their entire timeline. That's a no-go, too.

Choices will predominantly be limited to players. Any draft picks that earn top billing will for the most part be immediately conveyable. We won't try to extrapolate long-term futures and debate the value of 2027, 2028 or 2029 first-rounders unless a team's asset chest is that empty. (Hint: The mother of all exceptions rhymes with "bakers.")

Inclusion in this exercise should not be interpreted as an endorsement. This is merely a look at the player or pick that strikes the right balance of potential availability and value to other teams in hypothetical trade talks.