Ranking WWE's 10 Greatest Rivalries of All Time

Credit: WWE.com

WWE announced Wednesday via press release that it will expand its partnership with cable network A&E to include two new shows in addition to its Legends series: WWE Rivals and an aftershow, WWE Smack Talk.

Rivals will feature Freddie Prinze Jr. hosting a roundtable discussion about the greatest rivalries in WWE history, while Smack Talk will see Booker T, radio personality Peter Rosenberg and the criminally underutilized WWE host Jackie Redmond discuss both the legends' and rivals' broadcasts.

Included in Season 1 of Rivals are "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret "Hitman" Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, the epic sibling rivalry between The Undertaker and Kane, the Ruthless Aggression showdown between John Cena and Edge, and the industry-altering Monday Night Wars between WWE and WCW.

All are great and worthy feuds to be discussed, but where do they rank among the greatest in the sports-entertainment company's long and illustrious history and are there any significant ones that producers should have covered instead?



Find out with this countdown of the greatest rivalries to ever dominate WWE television.

Don't agree? Sound off in the comment section and let B/R know your pick for the greatest rivalry in WWE history.