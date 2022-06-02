Mets' Biggest Red Flags Early in 2022 Season

0 of 3

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

A lot has gone right for the New York Mets in the early going this season as they've built a commanding lead in the NL East standings, despite being without ace Jacob deGrom since the start of the campaign and co-ace Max Scherzer for the last few weeks.

However, that doesn't mean there are not at least a few red flags looking forward to the remainder of the season.

Closer Edwin Diaz has not been nearly as dominant in May, the health of Scherzer and deGrom remains a major X-factor, and the lineup has not fared particularly well against left-handed pitching, despite strong offensive numbers overall.

Ahead we've taken a closer look at the Mets' biggest red flags through the first two months of the season.