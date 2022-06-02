Yankees' Biggest Red Flags Early in 2022 Season

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have looked like the team to beat in the American League for much of the 2022 season, led by an MVP-caliber season from Aaron Judge, a starting rotation that has been among the best in baseball and a bullpen with no shortage of weapons.

However, there are still some red flags they will need to navigate in the weeks and months to come if they are going to take home the AL East title for just the second time in 10 years.

Bullpen aces Aroldis Chapman and Jonathan Loaisiga are off to rocky starts and now on the injured list, the injury bug is starting to rear its ugly head again beyond just those two relievers, and clutch hitting has been an issue despite the team's terrific start.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the Yankees' biggest red flags through the first two months of the season.