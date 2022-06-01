Raiders' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On paper, the Las Vegas Raiders offense looks like one fantasy football managers are going to want to have some stake in.

Davante Adams can work as the rising tide that lifts all boats. The former Green Bay Packers receiver has the ability to shift the defense's attention to himself and lighten the load of every player in the offense.

Add in the presence of Josh McDaniels as the new head coach, and there's plenty of reason to be optimistic about the offense in general.

Figuring out which players to target is key. Based on average draft position at FantasyPros, two players are in a position to exceed expectations from where they are being drafted. We'll also highlight one name to target in dynasty drafts.