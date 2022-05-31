MLB Power Rankings: A New No. 1 Team and the Red Sox Rapid Rise

0 of 10

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

For the fourth time in five weeks, we have a new No. 1 team in our weekly MLB power rankings as a strong showing by the Los Angeles Dodgers vaulted them back into the top spot.

Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers continued their recent climbs, while the Colorado Rockies' precipitous slide put them in danger of falling into the bottom tier of teams just a month after they resided comfortably inside the top five.

With nearly two months of the season complete, the line between contenders and non-contenders is starting to become clear, and trade rumblings could start to pick up as the buyers and sellers emerge.

As always, if a team keeps winning, it will keep climbing the rankings. If a team is losing, a slide is inevitable. The beauty of this exercise is that it's a fluid process and things will continue to change.

Note: Statistics and analysis reflect games through Sunday. Team records have been updated to include Monday's results.