Chiefs' Position Battles to Watch Ahead of 2022 NFL Season

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have won six straight AFC West titles, reached the AFC Championship Game each of the past four years and played in the Super Bowl twice during that span. They also ended a 50-year championship drought when they won the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2019 season.

Now, Kansas City will again look to be among the NFL's top teams in 2022. But if that's going to be the case, it will need some players to step up and fill the voids left by some key departures.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu were among the team's top players in recent years, but they have moved to the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, respectively. The Chiefs also lost cornerback Charvarius Ward this offseason, after he signed with the San Francisco 49ers.

Who will step up and fill those roles, as well as the other undecided spots on the Chiefs' depth chart? That won't be decided until after training camp and the preseason.

Here's a look at some key position battles Kansas City will have heading into the 2022 season.