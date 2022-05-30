Best and Worst Booking Decisions of AEW Double or Nothing Match Card Results

0 of 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

AEW Double or Nothing 2022 was long enough to pack in quite a lot. With over a dozen matches on the card, there were moments to celebrate and portions of the show that dragged.

Everyone will have their favorite contests of the night and outcomes that disappointed. Tony Khan can't please everyone but he strives to hit the ball out of the park with every segment, though not every swing leads to a home run.

The dust is still settling on the pay-per-view, but let's break down some of the best and worst booking decisions of the night for All Elite Wrestling.