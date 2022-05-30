BS Meter on Newest NBA Draft, Trade and Free-Agency Buzz

1 of 5

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

While many of the NBA's fans and analysts were concerned with what "small ball" was doing to centers and power forwards (making them smaller, of course), plenty of teams around the league were getting bigger in the backcourt.

Big playmakers like Luka Doncic (6'7") and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (6'6") may well be the future of the league, and that means trouble for a backcourt like the Utah Jazz's.

Last season, they started two 6'1" guards in Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell. And that led to mismatches from the opening tip in most games. Utah gave up 113.0 points per 100 possessions when both were on the floor, compared to 109.8 when only one was on.

It should come as little surprise, then, that the Jazz might be interested in breaking that duo up. The question is: For what?

"There's another name, too, since they need a reliable backup point guard that can start, and I've heard this name with the [Cleveland Cavaliers] as well," Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor said on The HoopsHype Podcast. "My sources tell me J.B. Bickerstaff would love to coach him again, Mike Conley. If Utah decides to move him in an effort to put the right pieces around Donovan Mitchell and shake up that roster. Conley for somebody like Caris LeVert is something I think the Cavs would consider."

In terms of size (LeVert is 6'6") and age (27 as opposed to Conley's 34), swapping LeVert for Conley makes sense. In terms of productivity, it doesn't.

Over the last three seasons (the extent of his time in Utah), Conley is top-30 in the league in box plus/minus (BPM "is a basketball box-score-based metric that estimates a basketball player's contribution to the team when that player is on the court") with a 40.1 three-point percentage and averages of 14.6 points, 5.3 assists and 2.4 threes per game.

Over the same stretch, LeVert is tied for 180th in BPM, with a 33.5 three-point percentage and averages of 18.5 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 threes.

B.S. Meter: Low as it relates to the possibility of Conley moving. High as it relates to LeVert being the target.