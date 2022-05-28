Panic Meter on MLB's Big-Name Stars Off to Slow Starts in 2022

0 of 11

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

As the month of May winds to a close, we're no longer in "small sample size" territory when it comes to assessing a player's individual performance over the first two months of the season.

What could be written off as a slump or a rough patch in mid-April now becomes a much greater concern as the calendar flips to June and the weather starts to heat up.

That said, it's not time to panic about every player who is off to a slow start this year, as underlying metrics can often be a good indicator of positive regression to come based on some early bad luck.

Ahead we've taken a closer look at 10 big-name players who have struggled in the early going and placed a 1-5 panic-meter rating on all of them based on how concerning their slow starts are.

A "1" means that with some patience things should turn around. A "3" means the early trends are troubling, but there's still reason to believe the player can turn things around. A "5" means sound the alarm; it's time to start considering other options.

Let's get to it!