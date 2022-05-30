Predicting Every NFL Team's 2022 Surprise Rookie Gem

0 of 32

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the best storylines each NFL season is watching which rookies emerge as surprise contributors. Within months, we'll know who fell further in the draft than what they should have.



It's no surprise that some fall through the cracks, as setting expectations for rookies can be difficult. The physical adjustment from college to the pros is tough enough for most, but the difference in mentality and schemes add an unknown factor. We also must consider the team's depth chart and priority placed on developing young players.

Players taken in the first two rounds are often counted on to play in some form in their initial season. But as the draft progresses into Round 3 and beyond, teams are looking at likely redshirting the rookie or asking them to play on special teams.

Some first-year players will break through when they've earned the opportunity, and those late-round gems are easy to root for. We've sifted through every draft pick and depth chart to find one surprise rookie for each team.

All of these players were taken in the third round or later. Most aren't even close to the top of their depth chart but have the talent to ascend in time.