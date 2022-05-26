Knicks' 2022 Free-Agent Big Board, Top Players to Target

0 of 3

Glenn James/Getty Images

Despite dropping from fourth to 11th in the Eastern Conference standings over a single season, the New York Knicks don't necessarily need a face-lift over the 2022 NBA offseason.

Their formula could obviously use some tweaking, though.

The Knicks have multiple avenues to explore for upgrades, starting with the No. 11 overall pick. They have an interesting collection of trade chips, too, including future firsts and sizable money-matching salaries.

As far as free agency goes, New York could create some cap room by shedding some salaries and will have access to both the full midlevel and biannual exceptions. Not to mention, those trade chips could be used to help grease the gears for a sign-and-trade. If the Knicks want to be active in free agency, the following three players should expect early phone calls.