Ranking Taylor Ward, Nestor Cortes and the 25 Emerging Stars of the 2022 Season

25. LHP MacKenzie Gore, San Diego Padres

The No. 10 prospect in baseball at the start of the 2021 season, Gore spent part of last year at the Padres' alternate site working through mechanical issues, but he has come out the other side looking like a potential front-line starter. The 23-year-old has a 2.06 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 35 innings while posting a manageable 2.8 BB/9 walk rate.

24. RHP Joe Ryan, Minnesota Twins

Ryan had a busy 2021, starting the year in the Tampa Bay Rays system before getting traded to the Minnesota Twins in the Nelson Cruz deal at the July deadline while he was with Team USA at the Olympics. He returned to post a 4.05 ERA in five starts down the stretch, and he has a 2.28 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 43.1 innings this season as a staple in the starting rotation.

23. OF Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

After a red-hot spring training earned him a spot on the Opening Day roster, Rodriguez struggled out of the gates, but he's hitting .315/.351/.522 and has posted five home runs and 14 RBI in 97 plate appearances since the calendar flipped from April to May. He also leads the majors with 13 steals and has provided quality defense in center field.

22. LHP Eric Lauer, Milwaukee Brewers

Lauer was quietly effective at the back of the Milwaukee rotation last season with a 3.19 ERA in 118.2 innings, but he is showing more overpowering stuff this year. The 26-year-old has seen a big uptick in his strikeout rate (8.9 to 11.7 K/9) and has simultaneously trimmed his walk rate (3.1 to 1.7 BB/9), and the result is a 2.16 ERA and 0.94 WHIP in 41.2 innings.

21. OF Austin Hays, Baltimore Orioles

Hays finished the 2021 season on a high note by putting up a .921 OPS and eight home runs in September, and that has carried over into a breakout 2022 campaign. The 26-year-old is hitting .283/.349/.434 and has a 129 OPS+, 15 extra-base hits and 20 RBI in 41 games, and the rebuilding O's have him under club control through the 2025 season.