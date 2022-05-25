Shocking Trade Ideas Steelers Should Pursue Before 2022 Season

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers should enter training camp with a good amount of confidence regarding their roster.

Mike Tomlin and his staff landed a potential franchise quarterback in Kenny Pickett during the NFL draft, and it bolstered the wide receiving corps with the selection of George Pickens.

Pittsburgh could have one of the most exciting young offenses in the NFL in 2022 with Najee Harris, Pat Freiermuth, Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson all in place.

The Steelers are not likely to make any massive waves on the trade market, but if they were to explore that avenue, there are a few shocking moves they could make.

The most shocking of them all would be a deal with the San Francisco 49ers for Deebo Samuel.

Samuel put in a trade request this offseason, and while it may not make sense to stunt the growth of certain players, the Steelers are competing in a conference with a handful of loaded offenses.