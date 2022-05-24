WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 24

WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 24May 24, 2022
With NXT In Your House just around the corner, the May 24 edition of WWE NXT was about putting the final pieces together.
Mandy Rose has defeated most of the women in NXT during her reign atop the division, but Indi Hartwell is new to her. After losing so much, Indi would get a chance to start rebuilding herself by challenging the NXT women's champion.
Bron Breakker has agreed to face Joe Gacy once more with his title on the line, but first he will fight Duke Hudson after disrespecting the big man the previous week.
The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament continues with two semifinals match-ups. Roxanne Perez would compete against Lash Legend while Nikkita Lyons would face Fallon Henley.
Alba Fyre would continue her NXT journey of self-discovery by challenging Elektra Lopez. Ikemen Jiro looked to get some revenge against Von Wagner.
This show had potential to be big while setting the stage for an even bigger show in two weeks.
Stacks and Two Dimes vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade
- Tony D distracted Enofe long enough for Stacks to uppercut him off the apron.
- Enofe escaped the heel corner with a jumping knee off the bottom rope, setting up the hot tag.
Santos Escobar walked out with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to watch this closely. After taking out Edris Enofe, Stacks and Two Dimes hit a pair of punches then kicks off the ropes on Malik Blade to take the win. Afterward, Legado del Fantasma and The Family brawled again.
This was a fine opener, but given the matches promised for the night, this was more of a mid-show match. Stacks and Two Dimes are flat brawlers that still need to find a distinctive style.
Blade and Enofe pulled out the only interesting spots in this contest. While NXT 2.0 is trying to build up the two as threats, Stacks and Two Dimes did not need a win over a more talented team when Legado could have cost them while protecting them.
Grade
C
Notable Moments
Wes Lee vs. Sanga
- Sanga tossed Lee clean across the ring.
- Lee slingshot over the top rope but met a punch from Sanga that sent him to the floor.
- Xyon Quinn came out afterward to seemingly attack Lee, but Sanga sent him running.
McKenzie Mitchell asked Wes Lee why he challenged Sanga, and he made clear he was still insulted by the big man's comments about his size. With Lee's ribs still bandaged up from Von Wagner's attack, Sanga caught him with a clothesline then chokeslam to win.
This was better than it looked on paper. Lee and Sanga had a David vs. Goliath clash where the smaller man fought hard to bring the bigger man down. While his injuries made him vulnerable, it was not a complete squash.
Lee has been treated decently so far since the MSK break-up, but it will be important for him to get some wins eventually. He cannot just be another cruiserweight lost in the shuffle. At the least, he and Sanga could be an interesting tag team.
Grade
B-
Notable Moments
Alba Fyre vs. Elektra Lopez
- Jade talked up Roxanne Perez before deciding to join the crowd for Fyre vs. Lopez.
- Bron Breakker found that Joe Gacy left a 20-year-old picture in his locker room.
- Fyre headbutt Lopez twice to finally get some separation in this match.
Elektra Lopez used her strength to impose her will upon Alba Fyre, going after the left arm. However, Fyre fought back and won with a senton bomb. In frustration, after the match, Lopez knocked popcorn out of the hand of Cora Jade, who was watching from the crowd.
This was an interesting match on paper, but Lopez continues to develop slowly. She dominated the action here but did not make much of an impression. It would have helped to see a bit more offense from Fyre before she pulled out the win.
In the end, neither woman gained much from this. Lopez looks to be on a collision course with Jade, but nothing about this sold her as a legitimate threat to someone that has contended for the NXT Women's Championship multiple times.
Grade
D
Notable Moments