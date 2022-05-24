WWE NXT 2.0 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 24

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

With NXT In Your House just around the corner, the May 24 edition of WWE NXT was about putting the final pieces together.

Mandy Rose has defeated most of the women in NXT during her reign atop the division, but Indi Hartwell is new to her. After losing so much, Indi would get a chance to start rebuilding herself by challenging the NXT women's champion.

Bron Breakker has agreed to face Joe Gacy once more with his title on the line, but first he will fight Duke Hudson after disrespecting the big man the previous week.

The NXT Women's Breakout Tournament continues with two semifinals match-ups. Roxanne Perez would compete against Lash Legend while Nikkita Lyons would face Fallon Henley.

Alba Fyre would continue her NXT journey of self-discovery by challenging Elektra Lopez. Ikemen Jiro looked to get some revenge against Von Wagner.

This show had potential to be big while setting the stage for an even bigger show in two weeks.