Dodgers' Breakout Players, Most Disappointing to Start 2022 Season

0 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

There aren't many opportunities for breakout performances on a loaded Los Angeles Dodgers roster, but they have managed to find a few unexpected contributions this season.

Those have ranged from an under-the-radar reliever carving out a regular role in the bullpen to a young starter who has shown flashes in the past but is now putting it all together to become a key member of the starting rotation.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are a few veterans who have fallen well short of expectations, with Max Muncy and Justin Turner sitting atop that list.

Ahead, we've taken a closer look at the biggest breakout players, as well as the most disappointing one, on the Dodgers roster through the first quarter of the 2022 season.