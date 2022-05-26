Rounding Up the Latest NFL Buzz at the Start of Offseason OTAs

9 of 9

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos haven't had a true franchise signal-caller since Peyton Manning retired after the 2015 season. They aimed to remedy that by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks back in March.

The Seahawks often used Wilson as a game-manager while they tried to win with their defense and a strong ground game. In Denver, Wilson is set to be the centerpiece of the Broncos offense.

"We want to build this thing completely around him and make sure that he's comfortable and watch him come alive," Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Monday. "I think he did some awesome things today utilizing his athleticism, and at the same time, being just a pure drop-back passer. I think there were a lot of good things. We just have to keep developing that."

Denver ranked 23rd in scoring last season and went 7-10 despite having the league's third-ranked scoring defense. If Wilson can supercharge the offense, it will go a long way toward making Denver a complete team and a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Wilson has already made his impact felt at Broncos OTAs, which began on May 23.

"There are times where we're breaking our shell as a defense a little early, so he's figuring out pre-snap where he wants to go with the ball," safety Justin Simmons said, per Eli Nicholson of Mile High Report. "It's clean, it's quick, it's crisp, so it's fun. I love it. It's the game within the game."

Building a new offense around Wilson is the right call for Hackett and the Broncos. The 33-year-old remains one of the game's top quarterbacks, and he's going to make Denver a pain for opposing teams in 2022.