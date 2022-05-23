Browns' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues

0 of 3

The Cleveland Browns' 2022 offense has the potential to look much different than the 2021 version. But will that lead to improved results?

Deshaun Watson is now the Browns' starting quarterback, but Baker Mayfield remains on the team's roster. As for the receiving corps, Jarvis Landry is gone and Amari Cooper has taken over the role of No. 1 wide receiver.

With all these changes, there's a bit of uncertainty. And for fantasy football managers, that means they'll need to figure out which Browns players they'll want to target and whether they're safe picks, especially the newer faces on the team.

Here's a look at several Cleveland players you'll want to target in fantasy football drafts later this summer.