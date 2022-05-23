Browns' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft LeaguesMay 23, 2022
Browns' Top Fantasy Football Values for Dynasty, Redraft Leagues
The Cleveland Browns' 2022 offense has the potential to look much different than the 2021 version. But will that lead to improved results?
Deshaun Watson is now the Browns' starting quarterback, but Baker Mayfield remains on the team's roster. As for the receiving corps, Jarvis Landry is gone and Amari Cooper has taken over the role of No. 1 wide receiver.
With all these changes, there's a bit of uncertainty. And for fantasy football managers, that means they'll need to figure out which Browns players they'll want to target and whether they're safe picks, especially the newer faces on the team.
Here's a look at several Cleveland players you'll want to target in fantasy football drafts later this summer.
Fantasy Star: Nick Chubb, RB
While there are some new offensive players in Cleveland, several key standouts are back for 2022.
And none have more fantasy football value than Nick Chubb, who has the potential to be among the top running backs in the league and should be selected early.
The 26-year-old has scored at least eight touchdowns in each of his first four NFL seasons, and he's eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground each of the past three. Although he missed three games in 2021, he still ran for 1,259 yards, the second-highest total of his career thus far.
The Georgia product should be a safe pick during the first two rounds of fantasy football drafts, as he'll put up consistently strong numbers as long as he stays healthy. And while he's dealt with various ailments at times, he's never played fewer than 12 games in a season.
No matter how different the Browns' passing attack operates in 2022, Chubb should be a workhorse in the running game and again put up solid numbers. Feel confident taking him early in fantasy football drafts once again.
Sleeper: David Njoku, TE
Through his first five years in the NFL, David Njoku has never scored more than four touchdowns in a season. He had 639 receiving yards in 2018 and then recorded only 729 over the past three years combined. But he could be set up for a lot of success this upcoming season.
First, the 25-year-old will be catching passes from Watson, who could rely heavily on the tight end, especially as he gets more comfortable in the Cleveland offense. Another reason he could have a big year is that the Browns released Austin Hooper, so he is the clear starter at the position.
The Miami product has flashed his potential at times, but he probably hasn't quite produced at the level Cleveland thought he would when it took him in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. Still, there's plenty of time for him to break out, and that could finally happen this year.
For fantasy managers, it's worth taking a late-round flier on Njoku, especially if you miss out on the top five or six tight ends on the board. If it works out, you may not have to stream the position all season as you originally planned.
Dynasty Target: David Bell, WR
Cooper may be the clear No. 1 wide receiver on the Browns' depth chart, but there are likely to be competitions to decide the other starting and backup roles. There is some depth at the position, though plenty of Cleveland's playmakers don't have a ton of experience.
That could work in David Bell's favor. He was taken by the Browns with the No. 99 overall pick in the third round of this year's draft, and he could provide the team with tremendous value from that slot.
The 21-year-old from Purdue could be a great receiver to target in dynasty leagues, especially because he won't be targeted as heavily as those who were taken by teams in the first round. But he played consistently well against strong competition over his three-year college career, so he may have a smooth transition to the pros.
With the potential opportunity to play early in his NFL career, Bell may have solid production in 2022. But even if not, he could develop into a key member of the Browns' receiving corps, so he could be worth rostering in those deep dynasty formats.