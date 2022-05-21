The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 206

0 of 6

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Hey, didn't she used to be Holly Holm?

That may have been a knee-jerk reaction when fans saw the scheduled main event for Saturday's Fight Night show at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and it was indeed the former bantamweight champion making her first octagonal appearance in 19 months against fifth-ranked contender Ketlen Vieira.

Now 40 years old, Holm hadn't appeared since beating Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana across 10 months in 2020. Those wins followed a stretch of five losses in seven fights since her paradigm-shifting finish of then-champ Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 way back in November 2015.

Nevertheless, she arrived to the desert as the company's second-ranked contender at 135 pounds and topped an 11-bout card that was short on high-profile names but long on finishes. In fact, five of six bouts on the preliminary portion ended before the final horn, as did one of five on the main show.

Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder had the call from the announce table for the ESPN broadcast while Laura Sanko worked the rest of the room for breaking news and feature pieces and Din Thomas chimed in intermittently with technical analysis.

The B/R combat sports team was also in position to compile its definitive list of winners and losers and we invite you to scroll through to get our thoughts and to leave a viewpoint or two of your own in the comments section.