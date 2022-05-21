UFC Fight Night 206: Holm vs. Vieira Odds, Schedule, Predictions

0 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

After more than a year-and-a-half away from the Octagon, Holly Holm will make her return against Ketlen Vieira in an important bantamweight main event at UFC Fight Night 206.

Julianna Pena's win over Amanda Nunes has broken the division wide open. It seemed Holm would have a hard time ever getting another crack at the title with a first-round TKO loss to Nunes on her record. But with her time away and Pena now holding the strap, she has another championship window.

She's going to have to take advantage in this matchup, though. The former champ is now 40 years old and coming off a knee injury that caused her lengthy layoff.

In the other corner will be a 30-year-old rising contender in Vieira. The Brazilian started her career 10-0 but has since alternated wins and losses. Her last time out she picked up a unanimous decision over Miesha Tate.

Now, she'll have the opportunity to pick up another win over one of the top fighters from the previous era.

Here's a look at the complete card and the rest of the highlighted fights on the card.