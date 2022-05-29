5 Teams That Should Trade Up in the 2022 NBA Draft

3 of 5

Reason to Trade Up: Choosing quality over quantity

Draft Picks Owned: 2, 12, 30, 34

No, the Thunder shouldn't try to trade up from No. 2 overall (although they have the assets to do so if they wanted), but rather from their second pick at No. 12.

As one of the big lottery winners after jumping up two projected spots to No. 2, OKC can't get complacent now. After all, no team has more draft pick flexibility over the next decade.

As one of just two franchises that have three first-round picks this year (along with the San Antonio Spurs), the Thunder should be looking for quality over quantity. Along with their four overall picks in 2022, OKC has control over a whopping 35 picks over the next seven years, including a potential four first-rounders in 2023 depending on protections.

Because of this, Sam Presti and the Thunder should navigate their way up the board, eyeing potential trade partners whose own draft-pick cupboards are far barer. OKC already has plenty of young talent and shouldn't want to bring an additional four rookies to training camp this fall.

If the Portland Trail Blazers continue to tear things down and trade Damian Lillard this summer, the Thunder could offer 12, 30 and a future first to try to move up to No. 7.

If the Thunder like who's available at 12, they can always offer Nos. 30, 34 and future picks to move up as well.

The Denver Nuggets (No. 21 overall) and Milwaukee Bucks (No. 24 overall) have both traded future first-rounders to acquire win-now help and should entertain the idea of moving back if it nets them extra draft capital to use in future trades.

No franchise has more draft flexibility than the Thunder. Now is the time to start using it.