5 Teams That Should Trade Up in the 2022 NBA Draft

5 Teams That Should Trade Up in the 2022 NBA DraftMay 29, 2022
The NBA draft lottery was a huge win for the Orlando Magic (winning the No. 1 overall pick), the Houston Rockets (who stayed in the top three) and the Sacramento Kings (who jumped to No. 4).
For others, Lady Luck was not on their side, either by dropping down from their projected spot or failing to move up for the chance to grab one of the elite big men in this class.
Fear not, however, as finding the right trade partner can eventually get a franchise where it wants to be.
Whether it be trying to jump into the top three for a chance to land Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero, turning quantity into quality by consolidating picks or simply capitalizing on a rare lottery appearance, the following five teams should all be looking to trade up in the 2022 draft.
Detroit Pistons
Reason to Trade Up: Land a franchise power forward/center
Draft Picks Owned: 5, 46
While originally tied for the best odds at landing the No. 1 overall pick, the Pistons fell all the way to No. 5, easily the most disappointing slide of any team on lottery night.
After selecting its franchise centerpiece in Cade Cunningham at No. 1 last season, Detroit needs a post pillar to pair him with for the next decade. Jerami Grant is 28 and has just one year remaining on his contract. Marvin Bagley III is a restricted free agent, and 2020 first-round pick Isaiah Stewart has looked more like a defense and rebounding specialist rather than a go-to offensive source.
The Pistons should desperately try to move up a few spots for the right to draft one of Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero. All three have All-Star ceilings, would take pressure off Cunningham and could help complement his game either as a pick-and-roll partner, post-up option or potential defensive anchor.
Unlike other teams on this list, however, Detroit isn't loaded with draft picks this year. Including their second-round pick (No. 46 overall) isn't going to move the needle, but the Pistons have other assets at their disposal.
Offering future first-round picks could interest the Oklahoma City Thunder (who own the second overall pick), a move the Dallas Mavericks pulled off when they jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 overall to select Luka Doncic in 2018.
While the Magic, Thunder and Rockets wouldn't have much interest in a veteran like Grant, Detroit could try to put together a three-team trade with a contender by including the two-way forward.
Outside of Cunningham, there should be no untouchables on this roster.
Indiana Pacers
Reason to Trade Up: Capitalize on rare lottery appearance
Draft Picks Owned: 6, 31, 60
For a franchise that's selecting inside the top nine for the first time since the '80s, the Pacers need to take advantage of this rare opportunity.
Following a season where injuries wiped out most or all of the year for Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and T.J. McConnell—and where only one player (Oshae Brissett) appeared in more than 55 games—Indiana now has the unique opportunity to draft a top talent.
While selecting at No. 6 is the best pick the Pacers have made since they took Rik Smits second overall in 1988, Indiana shouldn't stop here.
Indiana has the assets to move up if it should so desire. In addition to owning the first pick in the second round (No. 31 overall), the Pacers have control of the Cleveland Cavaliers' first-rounder in 2023 stemming from the Caris LeVert trade. After already doing business with the Sacramento Kings in the Tyrese Haliburton-Domantas Sabonis blockbuster, Indiana could offer some win-now help to try to move up a few spots to No. 4.
Haliburton is the team's best piece moving forward, and he has the versatility to play next to a true point guard or assume primary ball-handling duties alongside a knockdown shooter. Purdue guard Jaden Ivey would be a dream target, one who's likely to be gone by the time Indiana picks at No. 6.
The Pacers should be eyeing the No. 4 spot and get as good a pick as they can before hopefully not selecting this high again for a long, long time.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Reason to Trade Up: Choosing quality over quantity
Draft Picks Owned: 2, 12, 30, 34
No, the Thunder shouldn't try to trade up from No. 2 overall (although they have the assets to do so if they wanted), but rather from their second pick at No. 12.
As one of the big lottery winners after jumping up two projected spots to No. 2, OKC can't get complacent now. After all, no team has more draft pick flexibility over the next decade.
As one of just two franchises that have three first-round picks this year (along with the San Antonio Spurs), the Thunder should be looking for quality over quantity. Along with their four overall picks in 2022, OKC has control over a whopping 35 picks over the next seven years, including a potential four first-rounders in 2023 depending on protections.
Because of this, Sam Presti and the Thunder should navigate their way up the board, eyeing potential trade partners whose own draft-pick cupboards are far barer. OKC already has plenty of young talent and shouldn't want to bring an additional four rookies to training camp this fall.
If the Portland Trail Blazers continue to tear things down and trade Damian Lillard this summer, the Thunder could offer 12, 30 and a future first to try to move up to No. 7.
If the Thunder like who's available at 12, they can always offer Nos. 30, 34 and future picks to move up as well.
The Denver Nuggets (No. 21 overall) and Milwaukee Bucks (No. 24 overall) have both traded future first-rounders to acquire win-now help and should entertain the idea of moving back if it nets them extra draft capital to use in future trades.
No franchise has more draft flexibility than the Thunder. Now is the time to start using it.
Portland Trail Blazers
Reason to Trade Up: Give Damian Lillard a franchise big man to pair with
Draft Picks Owned: 7, 36, 59
Portland moved back slightly from its projected picking spot, a disappointment for a franchise that remains extremely guard-heavy.
Damian Lillard is still on the roster (for now, at least). Anfernee Simons is a star in the making who the Blazers will almost certainly keep in restricted free agency. Josh Hart (19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.2 steals, 50.3 percent shooting) thrived in his 13 games following a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.
While this is a good start for a franchise looking to get back to postseason form, none can anchor a defense, rebound or become a go-to scorer in the post. With Jusuf Nurkic entering free agency and Robert Covington and Larry Nance Jr. sent away via trade, perhaps no team needs frontcourt help more than Portland.
Chet Holmgren would give Portland an elite interior defender after the Blazers finished 29th, 29th and 27th overall defensively the past three years. Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero could become offensive focal points and the best frontcourt players Lillard has shared the floor with since LaMarcus Aldridge.
While staying at No. 7 is still likely to bring in a good, young player, moving to the top three or four should be Portland's goal. The first four picks off the board in 2021 (Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Evan Mobley, Scottie Barnes) instantly became franchise-changers, while the next three picks (Jalen Suggs, Josh Giddey, Jonathan Kuminga), while talented, look like they need a little more seasoning. The same should hold true this year.
If the Blazers want to make a statement to Lillard that they're serious about getting back to contention immediately, moving up in the draft is one way to do so.
San Antonio Spurs
Reason to Trade Up: Acquire Keegan Murray or Jalen Duren
Draft Picks Owned: 9, 20, 25, 38
Thanks to deadline deals that sent Derrick White and Thaddeus Young packing, the Spurs are now loaded with three first-round picks in 2022.
For a team that possesses a good deal of young talent, there's only a single All-Star (Dejounte Murray) on a roster that could use another franchise pillar.
Like with the Indiana Pacers, this is a rare draft opportunity for the Spurs. The last time San Antonio selected this high was in 1997 when they made Tim Duncan the No. 1 overall pick. While there's no player of Duncan's caliber in this class, the Spurs should be eyeing forwards or centers to pair next to Murray, Josh Primo, Devin Vassell and others, especially with starting center Jakob Poeltl entering the final year of his contract.
Keegan Murray from Iowa will likely be gone by the time the Spurs pick at No. 9, and Jalen Duren of Memphis may be off the board as well. While it would likely cost too much for San Antonio to jump into the top three, even moving into the four-to-seven range could make a big difference.
With four picks in the top 38 overall and some veterans (Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Zach Collins) they could include as well, the Spurs should try to trade up and select one of the second-tier big men.