AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on May 20.
This was another week with an early start time, but the show only moved back three hours to 7 PM EST, so it wasn't as significant of an adjustment as the past couple of weeks.
The Owen Hart tournament continued this week with Red Velvet and Kris Statlander fighting in the final quarterfinal match to see who would advance to face Ruby Soho in the next round.
Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley took on Matt Sydal and Dante Martin, The House of Black battledFuego Del Sol, Evil Uno and Preston Vance in a trios match, and Shawn Spears faced a mystery opponent.
We also saw segments featuring Scorip Sky, Hook and Danhausen. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.
The House of Black vs. Evil Uno, 10 and Fuego Del Sol
- You have to respect a guy who is Uno's size attempts a hurricanrana.
- It would have been cool if we saw Julia Hart watching the match from the shadows somewhere as she tried to avoid being seen.
- The downside of being known for your selling is that you often end up being used to put others over. Fuego has been featured on TV pretty regularly, but he is usually being maimed in the process.
- The slingshot German suplex 10 hit on Black looked really good. The way Black bounded when he landed made it look extra painful.
- This match included the most in-ring offense we have seen from Uno on TV in months. He looked good.
As usual, the show opened with the competitors for the first match in the ring and ready to go. Evil Uno and Brody King started for their teams.
Other members of the team tagged in and out at semi-regular intervals to give everyone some time in the ring while also keeping everyone relatively fresh.
There is usually one babyface who takes more damage than everyone else on their team, and when Fuego Del Sol is in a match, he is usually the guy in that role because he can make everyone's offense look good.
Malakai Black looked like he was on the ropes, but he was able to turn things around against 10. He and Buddy Matthews paved the way for King to pin Uno with his finisher for the win.
This was a pretty solid match, and the stuff with Death Triangle after it was over helped set the stage for their fight at Double or Nothing without the need for another big brawl.
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Highlights
Shawn Spears vs. Big Damo
- The crowd gave Damo a nice reaction, but you can't help but think a lot of people didn't realize who it was at first due to his updated look and the fact that he was in NXT for a long time before he was released from WWE.
- The post-match promo from Spears was a good reminder that he can be a good talker when he wants.
The former Killian Dain made his debut in AEW this week as the mystery opponent for Spears. He is going by the name Big Damo, and he looked completely different from his WWE days. He has different gear and a shaved head now.
Spears tried to roll out of the ring to avoid him, but Damo followed and took him down with a running crossbody.
After he managed to rally, The Chairman hit his finisher to score a quick win over the man MJF handpicked to face him so he could showcase his ability to slay giants.
Damo is not a former world champion in a major promotion or even an indie darling, so he was a good choice to bring in for this role. He knew the assignment and made Spears look great. The match was short and predictable, but it worked.
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations
Kris Statlander vs. Red Velvet
- Soho not liking Chris Jericho feels appropriate since she is such good friends with Eddie Kingston.
- The one-armed press Statlander hit looked really good. Velvet is probably pretty light, but that is still not an easy thing to do.
- Velvet has grown into her new role as a heel nicely. She has good confidence that comes across well on television.
- The way Velvet just folded over on herself after a German suplex was a great sell.
Statlander and Velvet did not hold back. As soon as Aubrey Edwards called for the bell, Statlander was forcing Velvet to the corner and pressing her above her head with one arm for an impressive feat of strength.
The former tag team partners kept the fight physical throughout the break as Jade Cargill's new best friends began focusing on the former alien's leg to keep her off her feet.
We saw more aggression than Velvet than we have in the past, and it was a good way to show how she is a heel after aligning with Cargill and Kiera Hogan. The Baddies were there to support Velvet as she hoped to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.
Statlander kicked out of Velvet's finisher and managed to keep her down for the three-count. Hogan and Velvet attacked the winner after the match, but Ruby Soho ran down to make the save for her future opponent in the tournament.
Cargill took out Soho, but Anna Jay cleared the ring while wielding a crutch she stole from Mark Sterling on the way to the ring. This was fun and gave both women a great opportunity to show how much they have improved since joining AEW.
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations
Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. Dante Martin and Matt Sydal
- We saw a brief segment that involved Sammy Guevara, Tay Conti and Frankie Kazarian destroying the TNT title. Does he not remember that Scorpio Sky has a spare?
- The BCC acts like heels in many ways but is still getting babyface reactions. It's a good indicator of how beloved these guys are.
- Sydal and Martin are both so precise with their offense. They are both a lot of fun to watch.
- Moxley no-selling Sydal's strikes until he took a kick to the head and went down was hilarious.
The main event of the evening featured Moxley and Danielson from Blackpool Combat Club taking on Sydal and Martin in a tag team match.
Moxley and Danielson jumped Martin and Sydal before the bell to get the fight going, but William Regal called it being proactive on commentary.
The majority of the match was Moxley and Danielson punishing their opponents, but the high-flyers were able to sneak in a few moments of offense here and there to keep themselves in the fight.
The first half of this match was all about punishing Sydal and Martin, but the second half was all about showcasing the wild aerial moves they can hit from any angle. The crowd was into every second and chanting for everyone.
Martin kicked out of one DDT, but Danielson and Moxley destroyed both men with elbow strikes before Mox hit another Paradigm Shift for the win. This was definitely the match of the night and one you need to check out if you did not catch the show live.
The Jericho Appreciation Society attacked BCC as the show went off the air. Danielson got his leg caught between the ramp and the stage, but it was not shown in the broadcast.
Grade: A
Notable Moments and Observations