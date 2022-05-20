AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 20

0 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on May 20.

This was another week with an early start time, but the show only moved back three hours to 7 PM EST, so it wasn't as significant of an adjustment as the past couple of weeks.

The Owen Hart tournament continued this week with Red Velvet and Kris Statlander fighting in the final quarterfinal match to see who would advance to face Ruby Soho in the next round.

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley took on Matt Sydal and Dante Martin, The House of Black battledFuego Del Sol, Evil Uno and Preston Vance in a trios match, and Shawn Spears faced a mystery opponent.

We also saw segments featuring Scorip Sky, Hook and Danhausen. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.