Preakness 2022 Lineup: Full Race Guide for All Horses and Jockeys

Rob Carr/Getty Images

While trainers and jockeys play obvious roles in any big-stakes race, Lukas and Saez aren't the only reasons why Secret Oath has a shot at claiming back-to-back victories. She's a terrific runner with the speed to overtake a talented field on the 1 ⅛-mile course.

"When she gets to a horse, if you ask her, she gets past them quick," Lukas said of Secret Oath, per Shawn Stepner of WMAR Baltimore. "She accelerates. That makes her very, very tough to beat."

However, Secret Oath isn't the late-week favorite. That would be Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt came close to winning the Derby before being overtaken in the final seconds by 80-1 long shot Rich Strike.

Rich Strike, if you weren't already aware, won't be at Pimlico. Owner Rick Dawson decided not to run his champion this week in order to focus on next month's Belmont Stakes. On the slightly shorter Pimlico course, Epicenter might have outlasted Rich Strike anyway, so his position as the favorite isn't a shock.

Riding Epicenter will be veteran jockey Joel Rosario, who has won both the Kentucky Derby (2013) and the Belmont (2014, 2019).

The only real question about Epicenter is whether he's ready to run again mere weeks after a fast-paced run at Churchill Downs. Epicenter has also run seven races in a span of eight months, though Asmussen believes the horse is just getting warmed up.

"We expect this is just the beginning of his racing career," Asmussen said in a Maryland Jockey Club news release.

Early Voting is another favorite. He's trained by Chad Brown, whose Cloud Computing won the 2017 Preakness. Jockey Jose Ortiz won the 2017 Belmont Stakes atop Tapwrit. Early Voting didn't participate in the Derby, but he has won two of three starts.

Simplification is another horse generating some buzz. The Antonio Sano-trained colt will be jockeyed by John Velazquez, who has three Kentucky Derby wins and two Belmont wins on his resume.

As Neil Greenberg of the Washington Post recently pointed out, Simplification ran faster—in feet-per-second after accounting for distance—than Epicenter at the Derby.

The jockey switch from Ortiz to Velazquez might make a notable difference. However, it's worth noting that Simplification has finished outside the top two in four of his eight races. My guess is that it happens again at Pimlico.

Prediction

1. Secret Oath

2. Epicenter

3. Early Voting