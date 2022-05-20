Sports Cards: 10 Undervalued Baseball Superstars of the 1990s

0 of 10

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

The 1990s were the peak of the baseball card boom, and as nostalgia-driven collectors have rejoined the hobby in recent years, that era of collecting has come into focus once again.

While Ken Griffey Jr. and Derek Jeter remain two of the most popular names on the card market even in retirement, other 90s stars like Frank Thomas, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Kirby Puckett, Chipper Jones, Greg Maddux, Mike Piazza, Cal Ripken Jr., Ryne Sandberg and others have also seen a slight uptick in interest in recent years.

However, some players still remain extremely undervalued relative to their peak hobby standing and their career body of work, and that's who we're going to highlight here.

Ahead we've selected 10 superstars from the 1990s who are undervalued in the hobby, including a look at each player's top rookie card and how much it's selling for based on recent eBay sales.