Preakness 2022 Post Positions: Predictions for Each Horse in the Lineup

0 of 9

Rob Carr/Getty Images

For the Preakness Stakes, it's another year and another controversy.

Last year, it was Medina Spirit that made thoroughbred horse racing fans' blood boil after winning the Kentucky Derby and subsequently failing a drug test, yet somehow being allowed to race at Pimlico Race course in Baltimore.

The controversial colt didn't win, but it's very participation caused quite the stir.

This year, the controversy isn't about who's in the race, it's about who's out.

After winning Kentucky Derby 148, Rich Strike will not be running the Preakness, thus ending its quest for the iconic Triple Crown before even attempting the middle jewel.

While that certainly takes some of the wind out of the excitement normally associated with the "Run for the Black-Eyed Susans" when a Derby winner is in the field, it doesn't mean that the race on Saturday, May 21 won't still a rush for fans.

With Rich Strike out, the second-place finisher in the Derby, Epicenter, is the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness.

Now that the post position draw is done and the field has been revealed, here's the latest look at each horse in the race and predictions on where they'll finish.

*Horses will be listed in numerical order with money lines based on their post positions