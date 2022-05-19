Preakness 2022 Post Positions: Predictions for Each Horse in the Lineup

Preakness 2022 Post Positions: Predictions for Each Horse in the LineupMay 19, 2022
For the Preakness Stakes, it's another year and another controversy.
Last year, it was Medina Spirit that made thoroughbred horse racing fans' blood boil after winning the Kentucky Derby and subsequently failing a drug test, yet somehow being allowed to race at Pimlico Race course in Baltimore.
The controversial colt didn't win, but it's very participation caused quite the stir.
This year, the controversy isn't about who's in the race, it's about who's out.
After winning Kentucky Derby 148, Rich Strike will not be running the Preakness, thus ending its quest for the iconic Triple Crown before even attempting the middle jewel.
While that certainly takes some of the wind out of the excitement normally associated with the "Run for the Black-Eyed Susans" when a Derby winner is in the field, it doesn't mean that the race on Saturday, May 21 won't still a rush for fans.
With Rich Strike out, the second-place finisher in the Derby, Epicenter, is the odds-on favorite to win the Preakness.
Now that the post position draw is done and the field has been revealed, here's the latest look at each horse in the race and predictions on where they'll finish.
1. Simplification (6-1)
After Simplication enters the Preakness after placing fourth at the Kentucky Derby, so the Antonio Sano-trained colt was tagged with 6-1 odds to earn an improbably win at Pimlico.
Ridden by jockey John Velazquez, Simplification has three wins, one loss and two draws in eight starts.
After such a great effort at Churchill Downs, bettors might want to keep an eye on Simplification when it comes to wagers.
Prediction: 4th
2. Creative Minister (10-1)
Creative Minister didn't run in Derby 148, but did win an allowance race on the undercard.
The Kenny McPeek colt is a value pick for bettors looking for a contender that has great closing speed an therefore, the ability to win the rail and pull away as the race wanes.
Creative Minister only has three starts, but has won two of those contests.
Prediction: 5th
3. Fenwick (50-1)
Fenwick enters the Preakness with the worst odds in the field at 50-1.
The Kevin McKathan-trained colt ran fives to break his maiden and still came in last at Blue Grass Stakes in Keeneland.
For bettors who like to live all the way on the edge, Fenwick might be the horse for them.
Prediction: 7th
4. Secret Oath (9-2)
As the only filly in this race, Secret Oath is out to show what she can do and make history as only the seventh filly to win the Preakness in 147 years if she crosses the finish line first.
Trained by D. Wayne Lukas, this horse has five wins in eight starts and won't be running in the Belmont.
So considering that Pimlico is this filly's last stand against the boys, it wouldn't be that much of a surprise if it actually goes out with a bang.
Prediction: Win
5. Early Voting (7-2)
Early Voting skipped the Kentucky Derby, so this will be his fourth start since breaking his maiden, winning the Withers and finishing second at the Wood Memorial Stakes.
The Chad Brown-trained colt comes in with 7-2 odds likely because of Brown's win in 2017 with Cloud Computing, who also skipped the Derby and later won at Pimlico.
This horse is an interesting choice for bettors, but they'd better be sure that it will hold on down the stretch for a chance.
Prediction: Show
6. Happy Jack (30-1)
Looks like its back to the blinkers for Happy Jack.
The Doug O'Neill-trained colt took the blinkers off for the Kentucky Derby and came in 14th, so the thinking is that by putting them back on, he'll have a shot.
That strategy isn't too far-fetched considering that Happy Jack wore the hood in his first career start at Santa Anita Park and won.
Prediction: 8th
7. Armagnac (12-1)
Armagnac is a former Bob Baffert colt, now trained by Tim Yakteen, that comes into the Preakness with 12-1 odds.
This is a horse that can get out and be close to the lead early, but thus far has only raced at Santa Anita.
Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. finished second in last year's Preakness riding Midnight Bourbon, so his experience could lead Quality Road's son to victory.
Prediction: 6th
8. Epicenter (6-5)
Epicenter was the favorite going into the Kentucky Derby and was only beat by Rich Strike late when the colt blew past him on the rail.
With Rich Strike out, the Steve Asmussen-trained horse is back in the saddle as the favorite for the Preakness with 6-5 odds.
Bettors should definitely consider Epicenter when placing their bets. If Epicenter doesn't win outright, it's definitely a colt that will be a top finisher.
Prediction: Place
9. Skippylongstocking (20-1)
With nine starts under its belt, Skippylongstocking is the most experienced colt in the field.
That said, the Saffie Joseph Jr.-trained horse only has two career wins to speak of.
Coming in with 20-1 odds, the sole reason for bettors to be optimistic about this colt is the fact that its sire, Exaggerator, won the Preakness in 2016.
Prediction: 9th