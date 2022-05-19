Celtics' Hypothetical Blockbuster Trades to Shake Up NBA Offseason

1 of 3

Barry Gossage/Getty Images

Blockbuster Idea: Robert Williams III, Derrick White and Aaron Nesmith to the Phoenix Suns for Deandre Ayton (sign-and-trade)

If the Celtics go big-game hunting this season, they don't have the deepest asset pool to draw from. Jayson Tatum might be untouchable—or as close to it as any NBA player can get—and if Jaylen Brown is up for grabs, it would only be in deals delivering a star back to Boston.

For the Shamrocks to get aggressive, then, that would probably put Robert Williams III on the chopping block. That's a tough pill to swallow given what the 24-year-old has already shown and how much better he can still get, but you have to give up something to get something.

And here, the Celtics would be getting an impact center in Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick in a draft that included Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Jaren Jackson Jr., Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Miles Bridges and Mikal Bridges.

The 23-year-old has all the makings of a cornerstone center. He can score from the paint to the mid-range (quite possibly to the perimeter at some point), control the glass and defend inside and out.

Even if he isn't as disruptive of a defender as Williams, Ayton's superior scoring, rebounding and offensive skill could help the Celtics come out ahead.